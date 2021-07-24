Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Largo Resources’ earnings. Largo Resources reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3,700%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Largo Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Largo Resources.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Largo Resources had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter.

LGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Largo Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Largo Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.60 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Largo Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LGO stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $15.39. 74,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,372. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $993.73 million and a PE ratio of 85.50. Largo Resources has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $18.71.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

