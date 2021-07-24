Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Largo Resources Ltd. is a vanadium company. It services multiple vanadium market applications through the supply of its VPURE(TM) and VPURE (TM) products. The company is also focused on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its VCHARGE± vanadium redox ow battery technology. Largo Resources Ltd. is based in TORONTO. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Largo Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Largo Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.60 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of Largo Resources stock opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13. The company has a market cap of $993.73 million and a PE ratio of 85.67. Largo Resources has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $18.71.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter. Largo Resources had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 2.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Largo Resources will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

