Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 752,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069,324 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Laureate Education worth $10,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 200.7% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 104,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 70,061 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 248.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 78,203 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 247.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 242,401 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 27.6% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.80 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 57.92%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

