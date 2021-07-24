LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. LCNB had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.57%.

LCNB opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $213.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.94. LCNB has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get LCNB alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.