Learning Technologies Group’s (LTG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LTG. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LTG stock opened at GBX 211.20 ($2.76) on Wednesday. Learning Technologies Group has a twelve month low of GBX 112.10 ($1.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 213 ($2.78). The stock has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 88.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 182.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66.

In related news, insider Jonathan Satchell sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22), for a total transaction of £3,570,000 ($4,664,227.85).

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

