Legal & General Group’s (LGGNY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LGGNY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group raised Legal & General Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Legal & General Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.75. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

