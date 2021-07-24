Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,797 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LEG opened at $48.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.48. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.00.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,750.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $859,777.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,339.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

