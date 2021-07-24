Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.43.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

In other news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Leidos by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,876 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Leidos by 14.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,345,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,618 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $147,873,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Leidos by 16,745.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,998,000 after acquiring an additional 397,035 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth $36,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock opened at $106.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

