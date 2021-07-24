Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) dropped 10.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $122.25 and last traded at $122.25. Approximately 10 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.00.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.49.

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets botanic cellulose fibers for the textile and nonwoven sectors in Austria, Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Fibers, Lenzing Technik, and Other segments. It offers lyocell fibers for applications in sportswear, home textiles, and mattresses, as well as hygiene articles such as wet wipes and baby wipes; modal fibers; viscose fibers for use in clothing fabrics, wipes, tampons, and wound dressings; and filament yarns under the LENZING, TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING ECOVERO brand names.

