Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Holdings Raised by Untitled Investments LP

Untitled Investments LP grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 245,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband comprises 10.8% of Untitled Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Untitled Investments LP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $36,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 141,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1,696.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,538,000 after acquiring an additional 236,080 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at $24,772,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,586,000 after purchasing an additional 503,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.0% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDK stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.10. The stock had a trading volume of 675,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,728. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $130.49 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. Research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

See Also: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.