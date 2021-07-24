Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Given New $208.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $208.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LBRDK. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.80.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $177.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 1.00. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $130.49 and a twelve month high of $179.57.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. The business had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 242.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,124 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,223,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,268,000 after purchasing an additional 413,102 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 35.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,850 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 907.8% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,586,000 after acquiring an additional 503,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

