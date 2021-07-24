Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Upgraded to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of LIND opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $356,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,350.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 11,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $191,235.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,554 shares of company stock worth $2,289,187 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

