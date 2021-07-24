Linear (LINA) Price Tops $0.0300 on Exchanges

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Linear coin can now be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a total market capitalization of $112.85 million and approximately $25.37 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Linear has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Linear

Linear (LINA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,759,984,011 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

