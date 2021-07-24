Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lion Corporation is involved in the manufacture and sale of toothpastes, toothbrushes, soaps, cleansers, hair- and skin-care products, cooking-related products and pharmaceuticals. Lion Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of LIOPF opened at $17.55 on Friday. Lion has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. Lion had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $778.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lion will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

