Logos Global Management LP Has $27.62 Million Stock Holdings in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 900,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,106 shares during the period. Repare Therapeutics comprises 2.7% of Logos Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Logos Global Management LP’s holdings in Repare Therapeutics were worth $27,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPTX traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $33.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,567. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.90.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $799,480.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Zinda sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $490,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,990.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,057 shares of company stock valued at $16,703,808 over the last three months. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repare Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

