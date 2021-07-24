Logos Global Management LP Lowers Holdings in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Logos Global Management LP trimmed its position in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,000 shares during the quarter. Logos Global Management LP owned 1.50% of Larimar Therapeutics worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRMR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 155,146 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:LRMR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. 34,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,346. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.84. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LRMR. Zacks Investment Research raised Larimar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Larimar Therapeutics news, Director James E. Flynn bought 685,710 shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $5,999,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.