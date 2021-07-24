Logos Global Management LP Makes New Investment in Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)

Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 734,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,068,000. Landos Biopharma accounts for 0.7% of Logos Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LABP. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $868,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,558,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

NASDAQ LABP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,114. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.32. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). On average, research analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Landos Biopharma Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LABP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP).

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.