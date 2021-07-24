Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $273,000 in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Buckle by 7.2% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in The Buckle during the first quarter worth about $940,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Buckle by 9.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 241,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 20,768 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in The Buckle by 1,084.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 117,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Buckle by 12.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,819,000 after purchasing an additional 54,549 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Buckle alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $637,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,671,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $105,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,504.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 91,593 shares of company stock worth $4,017,540. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

BKE opened at $43.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.19. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $50.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.44.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.90 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.