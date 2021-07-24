Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Purchases New Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,371 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Watsco by 2,672.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,243,000 after buying an additional 97,016 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $819,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 770.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 23,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.67.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $295.14 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $216.25 and a one year high of $307.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.27%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

