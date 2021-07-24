Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Raises Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of M. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 29.1% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 11.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,209,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,148,000 after purchasing an additional 423,535 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 114.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 281,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 150,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $884,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

M opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

