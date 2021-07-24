Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Takes $394,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,387 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 13.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in FedEx by 2.9% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in FedEx by 0.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in FedEx by 0.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,368 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMA Advisory Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $297.07 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $163.86 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,013 shares of company stock worth $30,668,425. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

