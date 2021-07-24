Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,375 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.21% of The Aaron’s worth $10,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 23.1% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 73.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,767,000 after purchasing an additional 591,858 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in The Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at $316,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in The Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the 1st quarter worth about $899,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

AAN opened at $27.29 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.12. The firm has a market cap of $932.50 million and a P/E ratio of 9.04.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This is an increase from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.