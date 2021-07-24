Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Stock Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 916,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,267 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $13,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.

TTMI stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $104,487.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $38,111.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,577 shares of company stock valued at $403,136 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

