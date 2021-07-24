Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Decreases Stock Position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,148 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $11,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CORE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Core-Mark by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,147 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Core-Mark by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Core-Mark by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Core-Mark by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Core-Mark by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 57,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CORE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of CORE stock opened at $42.63 on Friday. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Core-Mark’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

