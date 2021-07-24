Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $8.40 Million Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.25% of Atkore worth $8,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $320,755.24. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $71.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.09. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 2.47.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $639.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. Atkore had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 67.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

