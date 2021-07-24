Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.92. Loop Industries shares last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 115,824 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $454.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). On average, analysts anticipate that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Loop Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,252,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,040,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 6.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 253,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 23.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 40,531 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the first quarter valued at $950,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the first quarter valued at $939,000. Institutional investors own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including carpets, clothing, and other polyester textiles.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.