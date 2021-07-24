Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.92. Loop Industries shares last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 115,824 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.
The stock has a market cap of $454.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Loop Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,252,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,040,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 6.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 253,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 23.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 40,531 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the first quarter valued at $950,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the first quarter valued at $939,000. Institutional investors own 13.16% of the company’s stock.
Loop Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOOP)
Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including carpets, clothing, and other polyester textiles.
Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans
Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.