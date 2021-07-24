Lpwm LLC Acquires 557 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Lpwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Lpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.64. The company had a trading volume of 17,991,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,249. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.83. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $129.67.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.