Lpwm LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Lpwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $708,000.

Shares of VTWO traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.63. 480,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,701. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $94.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

