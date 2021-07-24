Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at HC Wainwright

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumos Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ:LUMO opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32. Lumos Pharma has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $36.72.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUMO. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in Lumos Pharma by 34.0% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 376,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 7.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 23,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 60.4% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

