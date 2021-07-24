Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Raised to Buy at Desjardins

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) was upgraded by research analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LUG. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold to C$14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lundin Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.47.

Lundin Gold stock opened at C$10.22 on Thursday. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$9.11 and a one year high of C$12.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$177.28 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 0.9600001 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

