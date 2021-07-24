Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) PT Lowered to $26.00 at BTIG Research

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CLI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

NYSE CLI opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.59 and a beta of 1.05. Mack-Cali Realty has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $18.28.

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $3,292,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,971.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 28,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,252,000 after acquiring an additional 70,146 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 14.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 12,935 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

