MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.55 Million

Analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will post $35.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.40 million. MacroGenics reported sales of $20.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year sales of $153.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $110.90 million to $216.21 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $146.80 million, with estimates ranging from $61.20 million to $208.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,630,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,275,564 shares in the company, valued at $136,430,761.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.78. The company had a trading volume of 242,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,556. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

