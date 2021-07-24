MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will report sales of $35.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. MacroGenics reported sales of $20.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year sales of $153.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $110.90 million to $216.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $146.80 million, with estimates ranging from $61.20 million to $208.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%.

MGNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,630,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,275,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,430,761.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 6,027,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,989,000 after buying an additional 123,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,207,000 after buying an additional 678,774 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,933,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,135,000 after buying an additional 558,377 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,102,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,678,000 after buying an additional 430,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,148,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,416,000 after buying an additional 887,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNX stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.78. 242,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $36.48.

MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

