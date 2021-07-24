Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to Issue $1.03 Quarterly Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.0275 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

Magellan Midstream Partners has raised its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of MMP stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.43.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMP shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.