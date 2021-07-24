Man Group plc Sells 83,974 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 52.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,974 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cerner were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CERN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Cerner by 53.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $78.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $66.75 and a 12-month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

