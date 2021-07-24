Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) PT Lowered to C$38.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.50 to C$35.50 in a report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.42.

Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at C$24.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 18.92. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of C$23.20 and a 12-month high of C$30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.93.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.5793631 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

