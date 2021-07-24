Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $4,835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 19th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total transaction of $4,723,400.00.
- On Friday, July 16th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $4,777,800.00.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.60, for a total transaction of $4,852,000.00.
- On Monday, July 12th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.16, for a total transaction of $4,863,200.00.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $4,895,400.00.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total transaction of $5,005,800.00.
- On Wednesday, June 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total transaction of $4,898,200.00.
- On Monday, June 28th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total transaction of $4,904,200.00.
- On Friday, June 25th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.63, for a total transaction of $4,852,600.00.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.18, for a total transaction of $4,843,600.00.
Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $248.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $184.38 and a 52 week high of $284.50.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.1% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
