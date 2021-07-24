Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $4,835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Monday, July 19th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total transaction of $4,723,400.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $4,777,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.60, for a total transaction of $4,852,000.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.16, for a total transaction of $4,863,200.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $4,895,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total transaction of $5,005,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total transaction of $4,898,200.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total transaction of $4,904,200.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.63, for a total transaction of $4,852,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.18, for a total transaction of $4,843,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $248.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $184.38 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.1% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.