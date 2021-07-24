MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.50.

HZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist upped their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities upped their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday.

Shares of HZO opened at $54.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. MarineMax has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $70.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.23.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $650,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,363.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $1,754,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 118,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,329,523.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,298. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in MarineMax by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in MarineMax by 1,534.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in MarineMax by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

