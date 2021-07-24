MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.400-$6.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently commented on HZO. Truist raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MarineMax has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get MarineMax alerts:

NYSE HZO traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.20. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.80.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $650,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,363.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,195,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.