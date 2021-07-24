Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Holdings Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,977,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,064 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $292,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,542,000 after purchasing an additional 214,867 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Marriott International by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.35.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $139.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of -148.06 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.30 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.69.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

