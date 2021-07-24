Masari Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $256.00 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Masari coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. Masari has a total market capitalization of $549,871.82 and approximately $256.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Masari has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,223.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,164.35 or 0.06324111 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.44 or 0.01319098 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.45 or 0.00366545 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00140399 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $207.63 or 0.00606673 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008427 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.08 or 0.00371332 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.83 or 0.00285859 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,599,005 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

