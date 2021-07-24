Master Contract Token Hits 24-Hour Volume of $108,270.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $280,112.40 and $108,270.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,164.35 or 0.06324111 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00140399 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

