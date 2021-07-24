Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Cut by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $29,246,860.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,902,874 shares in the company, valued at $39,960,750,357.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,584 shares of company stock worth $94,566,929 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.38.

NYSE:MA traded up $11.10 on Friday, hitting $393.26. 3,720,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,372,512. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

