Masterton Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Masterton Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Marriott International makes up about 5.0% of Masterton Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Masterton Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,172,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,365,000 after purchasing an additional 183,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,759,000 after purchasing an additional 73,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,414,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,260,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,769,000 after purchasing an additional 126,189 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,542,000 after purchasing an additional 214,867 shares during the period. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.18. 1,731,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,756. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.30 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of -148.06 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.35.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.