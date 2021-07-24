Masterton Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Masterton Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Marriott International makes up about 5.0% of Masterton Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Masterton Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,172,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,365,000 after purchasing an additional 183,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,759,000 after purchasing an additional 73,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,414,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,260,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,769,000 after purchasing an additional 126,189 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,542,000 after purchasing an additional 214,867 shares during the period. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Marriott International stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.18. 1,731,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,756. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.30 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of -148.06 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research firms recently commented on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.35.
Marriott International Company Profile
Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.
