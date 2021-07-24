Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys New Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 121.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 420,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 230,048 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its stake in SLM by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,657,000 after buying an additional 2,213,488 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the first quarter worth $2,685,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 358.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 914,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,432,000 after buying an additional 715,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SLM by 62.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 169,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 65,528 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on SLM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05. SLM Co. has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. SLM’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

