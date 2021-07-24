Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys Shares of 6,800 Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 949.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $39.77 and a one year high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

