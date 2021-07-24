Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $585,000 in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Colfax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.16. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.20. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.42 million. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,816,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,677 shares of company stock valued at $20,374,157 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

