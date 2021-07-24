Maverick Capital Ltd. Reduces Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,248,000 after acquiring an additional 702,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,657,000 after acquiring an additional 274,438 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,301,000 after acquiring an additional 584,810 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,246,000 after acquiring an additional 162,620 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,789,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,721,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMC opened at $72.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.31. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

OMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

