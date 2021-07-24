Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 19,065 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,065 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,007,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,691,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,283,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $38.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

