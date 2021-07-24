Maverick Capital Ltd. Trims Stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,370 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 254.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Zynga by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,637 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $545,319.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 635,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,580,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,135,011 shares of company stock worth $33,926,460 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZNGA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.65.

ZNGA opened at $10.45 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

